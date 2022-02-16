SuperRare (RARE) Price Down 4.4% This Week

SuperRare (CURRENCY:RARE) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 16th. SuperRare has a market cap of $66.18 million and approximately $14.97 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SuperRare has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One SuperRare coin can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001473 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00039093 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00105955 BTC.

About SuperRare

RARE is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare . SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

SuperRare Coin Trading

