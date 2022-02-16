Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Insider William Scott Durall Purchases 217,391 Shares

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) insider William Scott Durall bought 217,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $99,999.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Surgalign stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.35. 129,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,477,627. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $54.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRGA. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 75.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 335,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 144,550 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 229.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 765,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 533,567 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the second quarter worth $350,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 260.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,318,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after buying an additional 3,119,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 1,422.1% during the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,353,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 2,198,934 shares in the last quarter. 32.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Surgalign from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital set a $1.00 target price on shares of Surgalign in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.95.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

