Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.36

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.36 and traded as low as $5.22. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 183,799 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 118 to SEK 111 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 99 to SEK 103 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from SEK 103 to SEK 110 in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, SEB Equities lowered Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

