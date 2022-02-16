Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Short Interest Up 51.3% in January

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 51.3% from the January 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Swedbank AB (publ) stock opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. Swedbank AB has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $23.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.01.
Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 40.63%.
About Swedbank AB (publ)
Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.
