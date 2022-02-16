Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Short Interest Up 51.3% in January

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 51.3% from the January 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Swedbank AB (publ) stock opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. Swedbank AB has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $23.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 40.63%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 195 to SEK 200 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 200 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 175 to SEK 174 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 200 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 205 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.90.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

