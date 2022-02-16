Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM) Short Interest Update

Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 541,800 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the January 15th total of 712,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 506,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Sylvamo stock opened at $39.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.30. Sylvamo has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $39.73.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Equities research analysts expect that Sylvamo will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sylvamo news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.07 per share, with a total value of $310,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the third quarter valued at approximately $670,000. 17.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SLVM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sylvamo from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised Sylvamo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sylvamo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

