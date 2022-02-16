SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 68.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,700 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 41.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 4,000.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 13.5% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the third quarter worth $200,000. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $59,521.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 796 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total value of $82,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,646 shares of company stock worth $277,192. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $105.96 on Wednesday. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.71.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 18.40%.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

