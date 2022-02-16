Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.85-7.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.775-4.825 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.76 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.850-$7.920 EPS.

Synopsys stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $306.79. 995,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,912. The company has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.93. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $217.69 and a 1 year high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $375.64.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $3,259,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661 over the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 457,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,541,000 after acquiring an additional 19,776 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 267,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

