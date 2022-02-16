Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.350-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.850-$7.920 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $375.64.

SNPS stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $306.79. The stock had a trading volume of 995,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,912. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $217.69 and a twelve month high of $377.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.60, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $332.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $2,107,170.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total transaction of $4,226,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 267,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 457,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,541,000 after acquiring an additional 19,776 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

