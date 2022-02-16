Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $306.79. The company had a trading volume of 995,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.65, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.93. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $217.69 and a 12-month high of $377.60.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.64.

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $3,259,219.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661 over the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

