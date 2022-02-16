Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.35-2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24-1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.850-$7.920 EPS.

SNPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $375.64.

Synopsys stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $306.79. 995,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $331.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.93. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $217.69 and a 12 month high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $3,259,219.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total transaction of $4,226,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

