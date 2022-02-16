Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.850-$7.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.78 billion-$4.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.76 billion.Synopsys also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.350-$2.400 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $306.79. The stock had a trading volume of 995,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,912. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $217.69 and a 12 month high of $377.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.06. The company has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.60, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Synopsys will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $375.64.

In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $2,107,170.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 457,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,541,000 after acquiring an additional 19,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

