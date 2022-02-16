Syntropy 24 Hour Volume Hits $368,539.00 (NOIA)

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Syntropy coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Syntropy has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Syntropy has a market capitalization of $77.98 million and $368,539.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00039093 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00105955 BTC.

Syntropy Profile

Syntropy is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 523,258,263 coins. Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Syntropy Coin Trading

