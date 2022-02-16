T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Position Increased by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 54.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,347 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises about 1.0% of Vestcor Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $28,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.8% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.07. 56,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,549,173. The company has a market capitalization of $157.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.32. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company raised T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.76.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

