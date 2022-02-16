Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.3897 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has increased its dividend by 42.9% over the last three years. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a payout ratio of 31.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to earn $6.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

TSM stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.65. The company had a trading volume of 310,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,575,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $107.58 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter.

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

