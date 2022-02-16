Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TNDM shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $117.75 on Wednesday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $155.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 406.03 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.27.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total value of $128,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total value of $176,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,478 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,302 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,728 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,954,000 after acquiring an additional 45,089 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,261 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,372,000 after acquiring an additional 64,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.