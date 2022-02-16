Tanfield Group (LON:TAN) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Tanfield Group PLC (LON:TAN) shares were down 11.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2 ($0.03). Approximately 445 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 9,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.25 ($0.03).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a current ratio of 14.35.

Tanfield Group PLC operates as an investment company. The company, through its 49% interest in Snorkel International Holdings LLC, produces self-propelled, towable, and push-around aerial lifts, including diesel and electric scissor lifts, mast lifts, telescopic boom lifts, and articulating booms. Tanfield Group PLC also, through its 5.76% interest in Smith Electric Vehicles Corp., designs and produces electric commercial vehicles for short haul urban fleets.

