Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Gap Down to $9.35

Shares of Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.35, but opened at $9.02. Tango Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 132 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tango Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNGX. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. TRV GP IV LLC purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $250,376,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $18,014,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $5,542,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.