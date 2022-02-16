Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.29

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.29 and traded as low as $15.50. Tapinator shares last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 250 shares changing hands.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 million, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 3.49.
About Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tapinator (TAPM)
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Tapinator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapinator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.