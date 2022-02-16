Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.29

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.29 and traded as low as $15.50. Tapinator shares last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 250 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 million, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 3.49.

About Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM)

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, Ethereum, and Amazon platforms. It offers games such as Video Poker Classic, Solitaire Dash, Crypto Trillionaire, and My Horoscope. The firm focuses on genres which include parking, driving, stunts, animal sims, career sims, shooters, and fighting.

