Taptica International (LON:TAP) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $125.00

Taptica International Ltd (LON:TAP)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 125 ($1.69) and traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.69). Taptica International shares last traded at GBX 125 ($1.69), with a volume of 1,625,144 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of £158.78 million and a P/E ratio of 3.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 125 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 124.99.

About Taptica International (LON:TAP)

Taptica International Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mobile advertising technologies business. The company provides data-focused marketing solutions that execute brand insights on mobile by leveraging video, native, and display to reach the users by application, service, and brands.

