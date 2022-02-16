Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the January 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taylor Devices stock. Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its position in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) by 146.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 37,855 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned 1.83% of Taylor Devices worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TAYD traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817. Taylor Devices has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The firm has a market cap of $36.02 million, a P/E ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing & arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs.

