TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Cut to Outperform at Raymond James

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.12. 116,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,448. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.24. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $41.89 and a 52 week high of $55.34. The company has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.22. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,967,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,579,861,000 after buying an additional 11,784,737 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,331,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $210,725,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,803,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,572,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 33.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,324,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $609,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

