TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Given New C$73.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TRP. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.10.

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,448. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $41.89 and a 52 week high of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.24.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.22. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TC Energy by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

