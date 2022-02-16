TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Downgraded to “Hold” at CIBC

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) was downgraded by equities researchers at CIBC to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$69.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TRP. Barclays boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Veritas Investment Research lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$72.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares lowered TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$63.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$67.69.

TSE:TRP traded down C$0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$66.41. 2,080,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,081,209. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$62.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$62.04. TC Energy has a one year low of C$53.20 and a one year high of C$68.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01. The firm has a market cap of C$65.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14.

In related news, Director Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.59, for a total value of C$556,333.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$120,394.44. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,828 shares of company stock worth $576,674.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

