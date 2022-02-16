TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Given a C$72.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) received a C$72.00 price target from Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TRP. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of TC Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$67.97.

Shares of TC Energy stock traded down C$0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$66.44. 2,785,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,111,585. The stock has a market cap of C$65.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$62.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$62.04. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$53.20 and a 12-month high of C$68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

In other TC Energy news, Director Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,496 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.59, for a total transaction of C$556,333.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at C$120,394.44. Insiders have sold 9,828 shares of company stock worth $576,674 in the last ninety days.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

