TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Increased to C$73.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.87% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 target price on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of TC Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of TC Energy to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$67.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$67.97.

TSE TRP traded down C$0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$66.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,785,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,585. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$53.20 and a twelve month high of C$68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$62.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$62.04. The firm has a market cap of C$65.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14.

In other TC Energy news, Director Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.59, for a total transaction of C$556,333.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$120,394.44. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,828 shares of company stock valued at $576,674.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

