TC Energy (TSE:TRP) PT Raised to C$65.00 at Tudor Pickering & Holt

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRP. Raymond James cut shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$67.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 price target on shares of TC Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$67.97.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TRP stock traded down C$0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$66.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,785,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,585. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$53.20 and a 52-week high of C$68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$62.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$62.04.

In other TC Energy news, Director Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.59, for a total transaction of C$556,333.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at C$120,394.44. Insiders have sold 9,828 shares of company stock worth $576,674 over the last 90 days.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.