TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Stock Rating Lowered by Industrial Alliance Securities

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) was downgraded by Industrial Alliance Securities to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$68.00 price objective on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 2.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC downgraded TC Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$63.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut TC Energy to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a C$67.50 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$67.69.

TSE TRP traded down C$0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$66.41. 2,080,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,081,209. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01. The company has a market cap of C$65.15 billion and a PE ratio of 35.14. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$53.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$62.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$62.04.

In other news, Director Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.59, for a total transaction of C$556,333.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$120,394.44. Insiders have sold a total of 9,828 shares of company stock worth $576,674 over the last 90 days.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

