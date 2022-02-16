TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Shares Up 6.5%

TDCX Inc (NYSE:TDCX)’s share price shot up 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.49 and last traded at $15.49. 1,194 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 292,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TDCX in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.30 price target on the stock.

Get TDCX alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.90.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $109.32 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TDCX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TDCX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TDCX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,865,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TDCX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,511,000. Finally, Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TDCX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

About TDCX (NYSE:TDCX)

TDCX Inc is a digital customer experience solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies. It offers omnichannel CX solutions, sales and digital marketing services and content monitoring and moderation services. The company serves travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organisations, gaming, e-commerce and education sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TDCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDCX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.