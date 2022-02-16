TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,419,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,393,878 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.76% of TechnipFMC worth $93,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 35.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 28.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 18.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,528,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,835,000 after buying an additional 242,252 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.37.

Shares of FTI opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

