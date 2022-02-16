Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$44.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$55.00 price target on the stock. Eight Capital raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price target on Teck Resources to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 target price (down from C$40.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, January 31st.

TECK.B stock opened at C$45.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$21.86 and a 1 year high of C$47.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.12.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

