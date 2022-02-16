Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Raised to C$57.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TECK has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.47.

NYSE:TECK traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.46. 192,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,807,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.41. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,098,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,514,000 after purchasing an additional 829,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,727,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,283,000 after purchasing an additional 58,427 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,590,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,265,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,607,000 after purchasing an additional 417,123 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 7,212,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,651,000 after purchasing an additional 639,153 shares during the period. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

