Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Raised to C$57.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
TECK has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.47.
NYSE:TECK traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.46. 192,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,807,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.41. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23.
Teck Resources Company Profile
Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teck Resources (TECK)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.