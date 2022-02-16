Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.99

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$49.99 and last traded at C$49.64, with a volume of 1283 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$47.57.

The stock has a market cap of C$25.76 billion and a PE ratio of 27.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Robin Sheremeta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.67, for a total value of C$173,373.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$520,119. Also, Senior Officer Alexander Christopher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.14, for a total transaction of C$702,816.00.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.