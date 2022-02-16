Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given a C$64.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) has been assigned a C$64.00 price objective by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 39.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price target (down previously from C$40.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$48.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.93.

Shares of TSE TECK.B traded up C$0.13 on Wednesday, hitting C$45.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,961. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$21.86 and a 12-month high of C$47.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$39.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.12.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

