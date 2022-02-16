TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Short Interest Update

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, an increase of 49.9% from the January 15th total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TEGNA by 201.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 34,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,791,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,561,000 after buying an additional 1,133,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,692,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,278,000 after buying an additional 145,449 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in TEGNA in the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in TEGNA by 28.9% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TGNA opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.44. TEGNA has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $22.09.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

