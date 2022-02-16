Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of THW stock opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average of $16.31. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $17.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Tekla World Healthcare Fund were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry. Its objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investment companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities and debt securities.

