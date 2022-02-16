Telecom Argentina (OTCMKTS:TCMFF) Trading 11.1% Higher

Shares of Telecom Argentina S.A. (OTCMKTS:TCMFF) traded up 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TCMFF)

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

