Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $507.80.

TDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 6,700.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 375.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDY traded up $8.50 on Wednesday, reaching $425.44. 169,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,923. Teledyne Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $354.17 and a fifty-two week high of $465.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $424.72 and its 200-day moving average is $435.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.34. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 17.95 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

