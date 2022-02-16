TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.58.

TU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. CIBC raised their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get TELUS alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 231,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 35,016 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in TELUS by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 234,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,121 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TELUS by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in TELUS by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in TELUS by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 39,624 shares during the period. 47.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $25.06 on Wednesday. TELUS has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.04. The company has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 137.84%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.