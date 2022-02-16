Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Given New CHF 110 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 125 to CHF 110 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

TMSNY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Temenos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Temenos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.28.

Temenos stock traded down $4.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.91. The company had a trading volume of 32,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,078. Temenos has a 12-month low of $105.57 and a 12-month high of $170.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.52.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

