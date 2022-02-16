Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $176.09

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 176.09 ($2.38) and traded as low as GBX 173 ($2.34). Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 176 ($2.38), with a volume of 877,918 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 176.09. The company has a market cap of £2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

