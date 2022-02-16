Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Acquired by Washington Harbour Partners LP

Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,679,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651,897 shares during the quarter. Tenable comprises about 9.2% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Washington Harbour Partners LP owned 1.56% of Tenable worth $77,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tenable by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Tenable by 5.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Tenable by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Tenable by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tenable by 1.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $383,981.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $358,941.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,028 shares of company stock valued at $6,894,742 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.69 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.95. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $56.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TENB has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.45.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

