Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.19 Billion

Equities analysts expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) to report $4.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tenneco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.12 billion and the highest is $4.36 billion. Tenneco posted sales of $4.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year sales of $17.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.77 billion to $18.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $19.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.83 billion to $19.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tenneco.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.
Shares of TEN opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. Tenneco has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average is $13.11.
About Tenneco
Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.
