Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Position Boosted by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,355 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of Tenneco worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 25.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,582,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,123,000 after purchasing an additional 728,845 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 5.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 27.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,633,000 after purchasing an additional 287,670 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 44.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 683,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,206,000 after acquiring an additional 208,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Tenneco in the second quarter worth about $1,363,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Shares of TEN traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.81. 18,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,739. Tenneco Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.64 million, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.11.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenneco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.