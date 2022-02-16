TENT Hits Market Capitalization of $594,418.83 (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 47.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 16th. Over the last seven days, TENT has traded 45.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. TENT has a market cap of $594,418.83 and $214.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0154 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.44 or 0.00285575 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00077311 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00092216 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000127 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004055 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT (TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

