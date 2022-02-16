Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.00.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDC shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.
Shares of NYSE:TDC traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $50.77. 601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,744. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38.
In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Teradata by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Teradata by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 473,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,674,000 after purchasing an additional 79,265 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth $2,134,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Teradata by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Teradata by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Teradata
Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
