Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDC shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:TDC traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $50.77. 601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,744. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.30. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The company had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Teradata by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Teradata by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 473,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,674,000 after purchasing an additional 79,265 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth $2,134,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Teradata by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Teradata by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

