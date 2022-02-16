Terracoin (TRC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $221.00

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0361 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terracoin has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $828,268.81 and approximately $221.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,092.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.15 or 0.00769183 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.19 or 0.00218156 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004895 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00022411 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

