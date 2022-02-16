Terry M. Rich Buys 434,784 Shares of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Stock

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) CEO Terry M. Rich purchased 434,784 shares of Surgalign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $200,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SRGA traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,477,627. The firm has a market cap of $54.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $2.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRGA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Surgalign from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $1.00 target price on Surgalign in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Surgalign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Surgalign by 260.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,318,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after buying an additional 3,119,256 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Surgalign by 1,422.1% during the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,353,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,934 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Surgalign by 239.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,023,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Surgalign by 44.6% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 60,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 18,734 shares during the last quarter. 32.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

