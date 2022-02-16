Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,742 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $341,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in Tesla by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 266.7% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $943.03.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total value of $3,267,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total value of $23,089,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,915,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,752,797 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $14.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $907.75. 264,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,441,574. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $989.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $914.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $911.62 billion, a PE ratio of 185.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

