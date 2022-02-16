Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,313 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $6,412,000. Charter Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 20.2% during the third quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $66,067,000. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP increased its position in Tesla by 94.3% during the third quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,082 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $922.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $989.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $914.71. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.36 billion, a PE ratio of 188.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total value of $23,089,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 126,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.04, for a total transaction of $148,102,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,915,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,752,797 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $943.03.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

