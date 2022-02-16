Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Position Cut by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 395,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,260 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Textron worth $27,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 12.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 3.1% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.5% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 5.3% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TXT shares. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

Shares of TXT opened at $70.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.83 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Textron’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.42%.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

